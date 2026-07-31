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THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Feid Perform

Feid performed A Xon De Que during the NBC show's latest episode.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Feid Perform

Zoe Saldaña and Drew Starkey appeared together on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a game of Pictionary before sitting down to discuss their recent work. Saldaña spoke about initially turning down her role in Taylor Sheridan's LIONESS, while Starkey described an emotional reaction to filming his final scene on OUTER BANKS. Musical guest FEID performed A XON DE QUE on the same episode, taped before a live studio audience in Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Select clips from the 2,323rd episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are detailed below.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2323 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Stamos, host Jimmy Fallon, Delaney Rowe, Rose Kelso, and Kasey Esser during Tonight Show Verticals: “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.” Part 8 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Pictionary with Zoe Saldaña and Drew Starkey

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2323 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, host Jimmy Fallon, Drew Starkey, and Zoe Saldaña during “Pictionary” on Thursday, July 30, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O

Zoe Saldaña Initially Turned Down Her Role in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2323 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Zoe Saldaña during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 30, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O

Drew Starkey Couldn't Stop Ugly Crying After Filming His Final Outer Banks Scene

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2323 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Drew Starkey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 30, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC; Todd Owyoung/NBC


Photo Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC; Todd Owyoung/NBC
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