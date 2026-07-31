THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Feid Perform

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Zoe Saldaña and Drew Starkey appeared together on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a game of Pictionary before sitting down to discuss their recent work. Saldaña spoke about initially turning down her role in Taylor Sheridan's LIONESS, while Starkey described an emotional reaction to filming his final scene on OUTER BANKS. Musical guest FEID performed A XON DE QUE on the same episode, taped before a live studio audience in Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Select clips from the 2,323rd episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are detailed below.

New Microdrama Series: 'Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.'

Episode 7

Episode 8

Pictionary with Zoe Saldaña and Drew Starkey

Zoe Saldaña Initially Turned Down Her Role in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness

Drew Starkey Couldn't Stop Ugly Crying After Filming His Final Outer Banks Scene

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC; Todd Owyoung/NBC



Photo Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC; Todd Owyoung/NBC

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