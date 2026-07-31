Drew Starkey Reveals He Couldn't Stop Crying After His Final OUTER BANKS Scene

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Drew Starkey told Jimmy Fallon he could not hold back tears after filming his final scene on Outer Banks, describing an emotional wrap on the role that has defined much of his recent career. The admission came during a wide-ranging conversation on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON that also touched on his childhood obsession with Harry Potter before shifting to his newest project.

Starkey used the appearance to walk Fallon through the plot of his show Lucky, giving the late-night audience a preview of the new material alongside his reflections on closing out his Outer Banks chapter. The pairing of a nostalgic look back and a forward-looking pitch gave the segment a clear arc, moving from childhood fandom to the end of a long-running role to what comes next.

The conversation leaned heavily on Starkey's emotional response to finishing Outer Banks, with the actor describing the experience in vivid enough terms that Fallon highlighted it as the centerpiece of the chat. That reaction, paired with his recollections of growing up devoted to Harry Potter, gave viewers a personal window into an actor processing the end of a major role while promoting his next one.

Details about Lucky's plot rounded out the appearance, with Starkey using the platform to introduce the project to Fallon's audience. The segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON's regular lineup of celebrity interviews.

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