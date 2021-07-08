OUR LADY LUPE To Premiere On PBS Television

'Our Lady Lupe', a short film by Dominique Nieves and produced in association with PBS, will premiere during The Latino Experience PBS Primetime Broadcast Special on July 13, 2021. 'Our Lady Lupe' features Latinx culture, a Latinx cast and creator, and focuses on joy through the lens of the American Latino experience.

PBS Presents: The Latino Experience

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 9 p.m. ET

For info, IronGloveProductions.com

'Our Lady Lupe', written and directed by Latina filmmaker Dominique Nieves, starring Derrick Delgado (Manifest), Francisca Muñoz (FBI), Zoë Goslin (BADA), and Amilcar Javier (OITNB).

When 10 year old Chico's grandmother uses Lotería to teach him a lesson about tradition and family, he'll embark on a mystical adventure to find a way to make up for his selfish behavior. Along the way, Chico meets a mechanic named Lupe, who may or may not be Our Lady of Guadalupe; if he can learn to make a sacrifice, he might be able to convince her to help on his journey.

The magic realism short film tells the story of a young Latino boy on an urban adventure and spans 3 generations of family.