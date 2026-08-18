ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE Part 2 Finale Trailer to Debut on Netflix

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Netflix has released the trailer for the grand finale of ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE: Part 2, which will stream on the platform beginning August 26, 2026.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE reaffirms its place as one of the most ambitious audiovisual productions ever made in Latin America, filmed entirely in Colombia with the support and close collaboration of the García Márquez family.

Following the release of the first seven episodes, audiences around the world are getting ready for the Grand Finale of ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE: Part 2, a final episode conceived and directed by Laura Mora with the ambition and scale of a feature film, revealing the Buendía family's curse and the inevitable destruction of Macondo.

Featuring Margarita Rosa de Francisco as Fernanda del Carpio in her later years, alongside Emmanuel Restrepo as José Arcadio 'the Pope,' Estefanía Piñeres as Amaranta Úrsula, and Sebastián Osorio as Aureliano Babilonia, Macondo will witness the birth of its final descendant, reaffirming that the lineages condemned to one hundred years of solitude did not have a second opportunity on earth.

The first seven episodes are available to watch on Netflix.

About One Hundred Years of Solitude Part 2

Following the signing of the armistice, peace still does not reach Macondo. Fearful of Colonel Aureliano Buendía's threats, the Conservatives plot an assassination attempt that —by a twist of fate— brings Fernanda del Carpio from Bogotá to the town. When she marries Aureliano Segundo, one of the bastard Arcadio's twin sons, she gives Úrsula Iguarán her first legitimate heirs.

Meanwhile, José Arcadio Segundo, the other twin, will accomplish the patriarch's wild dreams of connecting Macondo with the world. The railroad's arrival opens the doors to the banana company, which unleashes the town's downfall and ultimately fulfills Úrsula Iguarán's curse: for the lineage condemned to one hundred years of solitude were not granted a second opportunity on earth.

Creative Team

Directors for Part 2: Laura Mora (E.1, 2, 5, 6 and the Grand Finale) and Carlos Moreno (E. 3, 4 and 7)

Writers: José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés and María Camila Arias

Executive Producers: Juliana Flórez Luna, Andrés Calderón, Carolina Caicedo, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Rodrigo García, Gonzalo García Barcha

Production Company: Dynamo

Cast for Part 2

Julián Román (José Arcadio Segundo and Aureliano Segundo), Jorge Quintero (José Arcadio Segundo and Aureliano Segundo, younger versions), Claudio Cataño (Aureliano Buendía), Marleyda Soto (Úrsula Iguarán), María Adelaida Puerta (Amaranta Buendía), Martha Karina Hurtado (Rebeca Buendía), Obeida Benavides (Pilar Ternera), Emiliano Pernía (Aureliano José), Ana Machado (Santa Sofía de la Piedad), Daniella Reyes (Remedios the Beauty), Ángela Cano (Petra Cotes), Licinia Alzate (Petra Cotes, older version), Laura Taylor (Fernanda del Carpio, younger version), Carla Baratta (Fernanda del Carpio), Margarita Rosa de Francisco (Fernanda del Carpio, older version), Sebastián Osorio (Aureliano Babilonia), Estefanía Piñeres (Amaranta Úrsula), Emmanuel Restrepo (José Arcadio 'the Pope'), Violetta Avendaño (Renata Remedios 'Meme,' younger version), Juanita Molina (Renata Remedios 'Meme'), David Palacios (Mauricio Babilonia), and Pedro Pablo Pérez (Mauricio Babilonia, older version)

Directors of Photography: James Brown and Camilo Monsalve

Production Designers: Bárbara Enríquez and Eugenio Caballero

Costume Designer: Catherine Rodríguez

Makeup and Hair: Ana del Río

Filming Locations: Departments of Magdalena, Boyacá, Cundinamarca, and Tolima in Colombia

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