ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE PART 2 Finale to Stream on Netflix

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Netflix's August international newsletter highlights the concluding chapter of ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE PART 2, the Colombian series adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's novel, with all episodes arriving globally and a finale to follow later in the month. The roundup also points to other international titles headed to the platform, including the Mexican documentary A CHILD OF MY OWN and the Indian series OPERATION SAFED SAGAR.

Episodes 1–7 on Netflix Globally Today; Finale August 26

ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE PART 2 (Series S2, Colombia) — From Gabriel García Márquez's masterpiece, the Buendía legacy reaches its epic conclusion.

About

Following the signing of the armistice, peace still does not reach Macondo. Fearful of Colonel Aureliano Buendía's threats, the Conservatives plot an assassination attempt that —by a twist of fate— brings Fernanda del Carpio from Bogotá to the town. When she marries Aureliano Segundo, one of the bastard Arcadio's twin sons, she gives Úrsula Iguarán her first legitimate heirs.

Meanwhile, José Arcadio Segundo, the other twin, will accomplish the patriarch's wild dreams of connecting Macondo with the world. The railroad's arrival opens the doors to the banana company, which unleashes the town's downfall and ultimately fulfills Úrsula Iguarán's curse: for the lineage condemned to one hundred years of solitude were not granted a second opportunity on earth.

Credits

Directors for Part 2: Laura Mora (E.1, 2, 5, 6 and the Grand Finale) and Carlos Moreno (E. 3, 4 and 7)

Writers: José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés and María Camila Arias

Executive Producers: Juliana Flórez Luna, Andrés Calderón, Carolina Caicedo, Laura Mora, José Rivera, Rodrigo García, Gonzalo García Barcha

Production Company: Dynamo

Cast: Marleyda Soto, Claudio Cataño, Ángela Cano, Emmanuel Restrepo, Estefanía Piñeres, María Adelaida Puerta, Emiliano Pernía, Juanita Molina, Laura Taylor, Obeida Benavides, Julián Román, Carla Baratta

The series picks up following the signing of an armistice, as peace remains elusive in Macondo amid fears surrounding Colonel Aureliano Buendía's threats, continuing the multigenerational saga of the Buendía family.

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