OASIS LIVE '27 to Add Shows in UK, Italy and Germany
The band will now play 42 live shows across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland.
Oasis have announced four additional shows on their Oasis Live '27 tour. Added due to phenomenal demand and sign up during the ticket registration window, extra dates have been announced at Knebworth (September 25 and 26), Rome's Olympic Stadium (July 26) and Munich's Allianz Arena (July 06). Alongside this, due to railway engineering works near the venue on July 24, Oasis will now play Paris on July 20 and 23.
With the additional dates announced, Oasis Live '27 will see the band play 42 live shows, visiting Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland. There will be no further dates added to this tour.
Registration for fans wanting to purchase tickets for Oasis Live '27 is now closed. Successful applicants who have already signed up will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window. US onsale windows will vary by city and will take place on Friday, September 25. Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.
The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live '27. There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process. This structure has been created to ensure the purchase process is as fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans. Standard ticket price is fixed from $122.65 - $541.05 including fees and taxes. Further details about the ticket registration process are available at www.oasisinet.com.
Last week, Oasis Live '27 promoters announced a brand-new approach to live music at Knebworth, in order to provide the best possible access and concert experience. There will be additional transport and accommodation provisions for Knebworth, including rail and coach options, as well as a purpose-built Campsite Village available. Fans are advised not to drive to Knebworth, and to consider the transport options put in place specially for Oasis' return to the iconic venue, over 30 years since their historic 1996 concerts.
When Oasis announced their return in August 2024, the news dominated conversations across the globe. The now iconic photograph of Noel and Liam Gallagher, standing shoulder to shoulder for the first time in over 15 years, adorned every news channel, social media feed, newspaper front page and broadcast outlet, carried by a tidal wave of excitement from fans who never thought they would see this moment come to be.
The Oasis Live '25 tour became a global cultural phenomenon overnight. During their time away from the stage, new generations around the world had continued to discover the band's music. Fans' love for Oasis only deepened and grew. Expectation reached unprecedented levels, yet no one could have foreseen the euphoria and outpouring of emotion that Oasis' return created. The narrative changed. Joy, unity and togetherness remain. Impulsive moments of celebration, led by the fans, have become folkloric.
More than 10 million fans from 158 countries queued to buy tickets. An estimated £1 billion was generated for the UK economy. What Oasis achieved during 2025 was undeniable, the only question remaining was what lay in store next. A 'pause for a period of reflection' followed.
Whilst 10 months have elapsed since the Oasis Live '25 tour finale in Sao Paulo in November 2025, Oasis' seismic comeback continues to be felt globally. 'Wonderwall' was adopted by the football fans as the unofficial national anthem during England's 2026 World Cup campaign. In July 2026, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? overtook The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to become the UK's best-selling studio album of all time. And on the big screen, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the landmark film from Steven Knight, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace received its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival to huge critical acclaim and a deep emotional reaction from the fans.
Oasis Live '27 Tour Dates
May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park
May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park
May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park
May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park
May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park
June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium
July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena
July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena
July 06 Munich, Allianz Arena (New Date)
July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena
July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena
July 20 Paris, Stade de France (Rescheduled Date)
July 23 Paris, Stade de France
July 26 Rome, Stadio Olimpico (New Date)
July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico
July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico
August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium
August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium
August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium
August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland
September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland
September 11 Knebworth, UK
September 12 Knebworth, UK
September 18 Knebworth, UK
September 19 Knebworth, UK
September 25 Knebworth, UK (New Date)
September 26 Knebworth, UK (New Date)
For more information on Oasis Live '27 go to www.oasisinet.com.
Photo Credit: Joshua Halling
Photo Credit: Joshua Halling
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