Julian McCullough on Touring With Nate Bargatze, NYC's Rat Problem

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Julian McCullough performed a stand-up set on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, drawing on his experience touring with fellow comedian Nate Bargatze for much of his material. The set took audiences through observations about hitting different cities on the road before turning to local subject matter closer to home.

Much of McCullough's set centered on New York City's efforts to control its rat population, with the comedian working through the logistics and absurdity of the city's rodent problem as a recurring bit. He also addressed his own fear of bugs during the set, giving the routine a personal angle alongside the civic commentary.

The appearance paired road stories from the Bargatze tour with the rat material, giving the set a structure that moved between touring life and New York-specific subject matter. McCullough used the two threads to build out the bulk of his time on stage.

The set aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with full episodes available for streaming on Peacock.

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