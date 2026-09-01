Niall Horan Talks New Album DINNER PARTY, Plays Chip & Tell on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Niall Horan sat down on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album Dinner Party, touching on what it has been like to perform One Direction songs before diving into a game called Chip & Tell, which paired party snacks with personal questions.

During the conversation, Horan addressed the experience of revisiting music from his time in One Direction, giving viewers insight into how he approaches those songs now as a solo artist. The appearance centered largely on his new record, with Horan discussing the project ahead of breaking plates and fielding candid questions during the Chip & Tell segment.

The visit closed out with a live performance of "Tastes So Good," giving Horan a national television platform to showcase the new track from Dinner Party in front of the studio audience.

The mix of conversation and performance gave fans a fuller picture of where Horan stands with his new music, from the game segment's lighter, off-the-cuff questions to the more polished studio rendition of "Tastes So Good" that ended the segment.

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