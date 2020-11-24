New Series, Films, Holiday Specials & More Streaming on AMC+

For the month of December, AMC+ offers subscribers a wide variety of critically acclaimed and commercial-free programming, including exclusive holiday specials, compelling new drama series, and beloved films from across the company's entertainment networks and targeted streaming services. Highlights this month include THE WALKING DEAD Holiday Special, hosted by Chris Hardwick; Shudder's A Creepshow Holiday Special from Greg Nicotero and Joe Bob Saves Christmas double-feature; BBC AMERICA'S THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Christmas Special; AMC's previously announced holiday programming event, Best Christmas Ever; and exciting new dramas from Sundance Now, including the timely eight-part drama The Commons, starring Golden Globe-winner Joanne Froggatt, and the Australian political thriller Total Control, starring Golden Globe-winner Rachel Griffiths, as well as exclusive films from Shudder and IFC Films Unlimited.

Highlights for AMC+'s December offerings are below:

An AMC+ exclusive for the holiday season, the first-ever THE WALKING DEAD Holiday Special, hosted by Chris Hardwick, will debut Sunday, December 13. The hour-long episode will feature fan-favorite cast members, past and present, and holiday-themed segments all via video chat. Guests include TWD Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Executive Producer and Showrunner Angela Kang and cast members Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews, Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton and more.

'Tis the season for thrills and chills and Shudder's A Creepshow Holiday Special, debuting Friday, December 18 . In the holiday-themed episode Shapeshifters Anonymous, fearing he is a murderer, an anxious man searches for answers for his "unique condition" from an unusual support group. The one-hour special, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath, stars Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and is written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero.

Sundance Now's eight-part character-driven thriller The Commons, starring Joanne Froggatt (Liar, Downton Abbey), debuts on Sundance Now and the Sundance Now offering within the AMC+ bundle with weekly episodes beginning Thursday, December 3 .

Sundance Now's fast-paced Australian political drama Total Control, starring Rachel Griffiths, also debuts on Sundance Now the Sundance Now offering within the AMC+ bundle on Thursday, December 17.

Full season bingeworthy dramas now include the hit new series, Gangs of London (AMC+ Exclusive); Sundance Now original series, Riviera with new episodes of season three available every Thursday through December 24 ; and the first season of fan-favorite A Discovery of Witches ahead of an all-new season in January. And subscribers have access to Mad Men, one of most bingeable series of all time, available commercial-free on AMC+. View the new "Era Defining" promo HERE.

Attend popular New York Comic-Con panels virtually this year with the AMC+ Fan Experience. Debuting on Thursday, December 10 , the panels feature the casts from The Walking Dead, FEAR THE WALKING DEAD and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as BBC AMERICA's DOCTOR WHO and upcoming series The Watch.

View More TV Stories Related Articles