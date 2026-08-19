New Photos Released From INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER LA Screening

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Director Jacob Chase, producer James Wan, producer Leigh Whannell, Amelia Eve, Lin Shaye, Brandon Perea, Island Austin and Joseph Bishara attended the Los Angeles special screening of INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER.

OUT OF THE FURTHER is exclusively in theaters August 21, 2026. The film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for strong violent content, bloody images, terror and some strong language.

Having earned over $740 million at the global box office, the Insidious franchise returns with a new family and a terror that redefines what The Further is capable of.

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn't just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, the world becomes their playground.

With Lin Shaye reprising her iconic role as Elise Rainier and Jacob Chase (Come Play) directing, Insidious: Out of the Further opens August 21, 2026. Screenplay by Jacob Chase. Story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase.

Credits

Directed by: Jacob Chase

Screenplay by: Jacob Chase

Story by: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase

Based on characters created by: Leigh Whannell

Produced by: Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, Leigh Whannell, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones

Cast

Amelia Eve

Brandon Perea

and Lin Shaye

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