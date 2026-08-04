INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER to Release New Demon Posters

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New promotional posters featuring the demons of INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER are now available for download ahead of the film's theatrical release. The latest chapter in the Insidious franchise, which has earned more than $740 million at the global box office, follows a new family confronting a terror that expands the mythology of The Further, the purgatorial realm central to the series.

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn't just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, the world becomes their playground.

With Lin Shaye reprising her iconic role as Elise Rainier and Jacob Chase (Come Play) directing, Insidious: Out of the Further opens August 21, 2026. Screenplay by Jacob Chase. Story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase.

Credits

Directed by: Jacob Chase

Screenplay by: Jacob Chase

Story by: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase

Based on characters created by: Leigh Whannell

Produced by: Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, Leigh Whannell, p.g.a.

Executive Producers: Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones

Cast: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye

INSIDIOUS: OUT OF THE FURTHER stars Amelia Eve as Gemma, a young mother who discovers she can travel into The Further and, in turn, bring what resides there back into the real world. The film is rated PG-13 for strong violent content, bloody images, terror, and some strong language, and is set to open exclusively in theatres.

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