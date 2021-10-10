New James Bond Film NO TIME TO DIE Proves to Be a Box Office Success in Opening Weekend

The new James Bond film "No Time To Die" is giving theaters some hope in a pandemic world, The New York Times reports. However, at this point it seems like the only movies attracting sizable attention in cinemas are big-budget franchise films.

The new Bond movie took in an estimated $56 million from 4,407 theaters in the United States and Canada. Overseas, where the film as had a limited release, it brought in an additional $257 million.

Domestic estimates for "No Time to Die" range from $36 million to more than $70 million. The previous Bond film, "Spectre," took in $70.4 million in NORTH AMERICA over its first three days in 2015.

Read more on The New York Times.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. It stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the fictional British MI6 agent James Bond. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah also starring.

In this film, Bond, who has left active service with MI6, is recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which leads to a showdown with a powerful adversary.

No Time to Die had its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 28 September 2021, and was released in cinemas on 30 September 2021 in the United Kingdom and on 8 October 2021 in the United States.