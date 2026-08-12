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New CHAD POWERS Bus Scene Teases Season 2 Return on Hulu

The comedy series returns for a second season this fall on Hulu.

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Hulu has shared a new clip titled "Bus Scene" from CHAD POWERS, offering a glimpse of the series ahead of its return for a second season. The short clip arrives as part of Hulu's promotional rollout for the show, giving viewers a self-contained moment rather than broader plot context.

The clip follows the streamer's recent pattern of releasing character-focused or scene-specific moments from its library of series, similar to how it has promoted shows like KING OF THE HILL and FURIOUS with standalone clips highlighting particular beats rather than full storylines.

Season 1 of CHAD POWERS is currently available to stream in full on Hulu, and the series is set to kick off its second season on September 3rd. The new bus scene clip serves as a preview for audiences catching up on the show before the next round of episodes arrives.

Hulu is directing viewers to stream Season 1 of CHAD POWERS now in preparation for the new season's premiere.

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