Peggy Hill Claims Substitute Teacher of the Year Title in KING OF THE HILL Clip

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Peggy Hill takes center stage in a new clip from KING OF THE HILL shared by Hulu, with the character, voiced by Kathy Najimy, making a spirited case for her standing as Arlen's substitute teacher of the year. The moment plays out as a self-contained showcase of Peggy's confidence and comic bravado, familiar traits for longtime fans of the animated series.

The clip does not dive into surrounding plot details, instead letting Peggy's personality drive the scene as she asserts her classroom credentials. It follows the pattern of recent promotional material from Hulu, which has been rolling out character-focused moments from the series rather than broader story arcs.

The clip arrives alongside other recent KING OF THE HILL material from Hulu, including a scene centered on Hank Hill dishing out his own brand of expertise. That clip, like this one, isolates a single character beat to highlight the show's voice and humor, a format Hulu has used consistently to promote the series' return. Hank Hill Gives a Grilling Lesson in New KING OF THE HILL Clip

KING OF THE HILL is streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes continuing to roll out alongside these short character clips.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...