Hank Hill Gives a Grilling Lesson in New KING OF THE HILL Clip

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Hank Hill is back behind the grill in a new clip from KING OF THE HILL shared by Hulu, showing the character delivering one of his signature lessons on proper grilling technique.

The clip arrives as a new season of KING OF THE HILL streams on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The moment plays as a standalone character bit, centering entirely on Hank's expertise rather than broader plot developments.

Hulu is directing viewers to stream the new season of KING OF THE HILL in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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