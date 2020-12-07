Netflix's FEEL GOOD Returning for a Second & Final Season

Netflix has renewed its critically-acclaimed, semi-autobiographical dramedy created by Canadian Comic Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, for a second and final season, slated to premiere in 2021.

Netflix is developing another series with Mae Martin and Objective Fiction, won in a competitive situation.

Season 1 of Feel Good premiered in March 2020 to rave reviews, earning a rare 100% Fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Season 1 was a co-production with Channel 4, Netflix will be the exclusive home for Season 2.

Recent award wins for Season 1 include Best Comedy Drama Series at the C21 2020 International Drama Awards and Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards

The series is in production in London.

Mae Martin said, "I'm beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George's love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned. I'm really deeply attached to this story and I'm so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I'm euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson's and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!"

In season two, Mae & George's complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together or will they grow apart?

