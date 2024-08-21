Netflix to Produce New Victoria Beckham Documentary Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix is to begin production on a documentary series following Victoria Beckham and her fashion and beauty business. Through an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Victoria’s business, access to Victoria, her family, those closest to her and her fashion journey and including never-before-seen archive, the series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand.

Executive producers include Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson (Beckham; 99; Save Our Squad; Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything) and BAFTA-nominated Julia Nottingham (Pamela: A Love Story; The Greatest Night in Pop) Production Companies are Studio 99 and Dorothy St Pictures.

Photo credit: VBPRPORTRAIT_©Dan Jackson for Victoria Beckham Beauty

