News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Cast of BLACK MIRROR Season 7

The series is currently filming and will be returning to Netflix in 2025.

By: Sep. 19, 2024
Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Cast of BLACK MIRROR Season 7 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Netflix has announced the lead cast members of Black Mirror Season 7. The series is currently filming and will be returning to Netflix in 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Cast of BLACK MIRROR Season 7
Video: Joan Vassos Making Broadway Debut Tonight in ALADDIN
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets September 20 Episode Lineup
WICKED Movie's Ozdust Ballroom Will Depict 'The Underbelly of Oz'

The star-studded cast includes Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter. Additional information about specific episodes and characters is under wraps. 

Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister. Brooker serves as an executive producer alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones. Watch the cast announcement teaser below.

Billy Magnussen photo credit: Eddie Blagbrough Photography

Awkwafina photo credit: Casi Moss



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos