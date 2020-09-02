Netflix Strikes New Deal With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The multi-year deal covers documentaries, feature films, scripted television, and children's series

Variety reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a new deal multi-year deal with Netflix.

The couple will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television, and children's series at the streamer under the new deal.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Meghan and Harry said. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos says, "Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Meghan and Harry moved to California earlier this year to pursue these plans.

Read the original story on Variety.

