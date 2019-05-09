Netflix Signs First Look Deal With Dark Horse Entertainment

Netflix has closed a first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. Under the new deal, Dark Horse Entertainment will give Netflix a first look at its IP for both film and TV and has started exploring future projects. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Paul Schwake signed on to produce.

Netflix and Dark Horse have previously collaborated on the action-comedy series The Umbrella Academy, which was recently renewed for a second season, as well as Jonas 'kerlund's feature film Polar.

"We are very excited about this new arrangement with the talented people at Netflix," said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment's President and Founder. "We have strong creative relationships as well as a large content library to work with and, as we have seen with our recent projects, Netflix is the perfect partner to bring our stories to fans around the world."

"With The Umbrella Academy and Polar, Netflix has pushed our content out into the world and allowed it to spread in a way that we've never experienced before, and we couldn't be more excited to bring a whole new slate of movies and shows to their world-wide audience," said Keith Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Dark Horse Entertainment.

"Following the success of The Umbrella Academy, we're excited to extend our relationship with Dark Horse Comics," said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. "The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes -- branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment -- that we think our members will love."





