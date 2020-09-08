Netflix Ramps-Up the Norwegian Slate with New Original Series Directed by Harald Zwart

The yet untitled project is set to launch exclusively on Netflix in 2021.

Today, Netflix announced a new untitled Netflix Original Series and ramps-up the Norwegian production slate. The six-episode thriller drama, with a light touch of humour, is the third Netflix title coming from the Norwegian production company Motion Blur. The original series will be directed by internationally renowned Harald Zwart (The Karate Kid, The Pink Panther 2) and is written by up-and-coming writer Petter Holmsen.

The production has just begun in Skarnes, Norway. The Norwegian-language thriller drama series is told over six serialized episodes and features a strong and refreshing new cast that includes Kathrine Thorborg Johansen (Live), Elias Holmsen Sørensen (Odd), Andrée Sørum (Reinert), Kim Fairchild (Judith), Sarah Khorami (Rose) and Terje Strømdahl (Arvid).

Director Harald Zwart: "I'm excited to be working with Netflix on this truly original story. We have a great cast, young, talented actors, who all embody the blend of Scandinavian mystique and dark humor."

Live Hallangen is declared dead. Hours later on the forensic table she suddenly wakes up with a sudden urge for blood. Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep THE FAMILY driven funeral home afloat, but there simply aren't enough people dying in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes. When Live's bloodthirst keeps intensifying she soon realizes that this newfound urge can actually solve her brother's problem. Live now has to learn to control her new dark nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people's lives for her own survival and the survival of THE FAMILY business.

Tesha Crawford, Director of Nordic Original Series at Netflix: "We are very happy to embark on our third project with Motion Blur, who have been such great partners to Netflix. Petter created such an intriguing mix of thriller, drama and supernatural elements with this project and we have a lot of trust in Harald and the wider creative team to bring this to the screen."

Producer Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur: "We at Motion Blur are proud and excited to partner up with Netflix for the third time. This is a unique thriller drama written by a unique writer with a unique director. How can we say no? We are thrilled!"

The new Original Series is directed by Harald Zwart and written by Petter Holmsen. Producers are Espen Horn, Hege Skjerven Clausen and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Motion Blur, also the production company behind the newly announced Netflix filmsTroll and Cadaver, last mentioned will launch globally on Netflix October 22, 2020.

