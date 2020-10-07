Netflix Announces 2020 Holiday Film Slate

See the full list below!

The holidays are here and no matter where you are, Netflix will bring them to you. Whether you want to bond as a family with a joyful musical comedy, relax and escape with a magically festive romance, or enjoy a satisfying binge with a delicious sugar fix, Netflix NEW holiday titles have just what you need to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Today, Netflix is merry to announce and debut holiday series and film release dates, first look images, posters, trailers...and a partridge in a pear tree.

See the full holiday lineup here:

October 28

Holidate

Coming in November

Überweihnachten

November 10

Dash & Lily

November 5

Operation Christmas Drop

November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

Alien Xmas

November 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Coming in December

Home For Christmas: Season 2

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

December 1

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

December 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

December 4

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

