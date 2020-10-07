Netflix Announces 2020 Holiday Film Slate
See the full list below!
The holidays are here and no matter where you are, Netflix will bring them to you. Whether you want to bond as a family with a joyful musical comedy, relax and escape with a magically festive romance, or enjoy a satisfying binge with a delicious sugar fix, Netflix NEW holiday titles have just what you need to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Today, Netflix is merry to announce and debut holiday series and film release dates, first look images, posters, trailers...and a partridge in a pear tree.
See the full holiday lineup here:
October 28
Holidate
Coming in November
Überweihnachten
November 10
Dash & Lily
November 5
Operation Christmas Drop
November 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20
Alien Xmas
November 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Coming in December
Home For Christmas: Season 2
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
December 1
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
December 3
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
December 4
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 8
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas