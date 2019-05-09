Netflix Acquires STORYBOTS, Commits to Bring Educational Content to Kids and Families

Netflix today announced that it has acquired the StoryBots property, the Emmy, Annie, and Parents' Choice Award-winning children's media brand created by Gregg and Evan Spiridellis. The brothers have entered into an overall deal with Netflix to significantly expand the universe of the beloved StoryBots, building on the characters that kids across the globe now know and love. The acquisition is a sign of Netflix's commitment to bring educational content to its growing member base of kids and families around the world.

Ask The StoryBots is a Netflix original animated series that has continued to find new families to entertain and educate, with an audience that has grown significantly year over year since it first started streaming in 2016. The series makes innovative use of multiple formats, including 3D, 2D, claymation, stop motion, and even live action. By engaging guest stars such as Snoop Dogg, Edward Norton, Whoopi Goldberg, and Wanda Sykes, Ask The StoryBots takes kids on a fantastic journey that makes learning fun as they seek answers to burning questions like, "Why is the sky blue?" and "How does night happen?"

"Ask The StoryBots has a proven track record of synthesizing complex subjects into bite-sized lessons that are funny and entertaining for young kids and satisfying for parents," said vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb. "We are thrilled to welcome Gregg and Evan into the Netflix family and look forward to building out the wonderful and whimsical StoryBots world, finding new ways to delight our growing member base of families around the world."

"Together with Netflix, our goal is to make StoryBots the leading educational entertainment brand for connected kids and families globally," said StoryBots co-founders Evan and Gregg Spiridellis. "We want kids from Argentina to Zambia growing up laughing and learning with StoryBots that feel native to their culture. We see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring something epically good into the world."

Season three of Ask The StoryBots launches on Netflix this Fall. Together, Netflix and the Spiridellis brothers will produce more StoryBots original programming - like series and short form specials - while also expanding the brand into new areas. They will engage creative teams, subject matter experts, and educational consultants to help ensure that the educational content they are producing for StoryBots is relevant around the world. This first-of-its-kind acquisition signal's Netflix's commitment to educational programming for preschoolers, and the company has plans for a number of additional upcoming titles that have yet to be announced.





