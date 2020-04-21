Netflix Acquires Legendary Entertainment's ENOLA HOLMES

Netflix has acquired global rights, excluding China, to Enola Holmes from Legendary Entertainment.

The film is based on Nancy Springer's Edgar Award-nominated book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Stranger Things), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games films, Me Before You), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick, Les Miserables), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter films), Frances de la Tour (Into the Woods, Harry Potter films), Louis Partridge (Medici), Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim), Susan Wokoma (Crazyhead, Year of the Rabbit), with Henry Cavill (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Man of Steel, The Witcher), and two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, The King's Speech, The Wings of the Dove, Harry Potter films).

Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do... she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola's caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family.

The creative filmmaking team includes BAFTA-nominated director of photography Giles Nuttgens ("Hell or High Water," "Collette"), Oscar-nominated production designer Michael Carlin ("The Duchess," "Collette"), editor Adam Bosman (Netflix's "The Crown"), and three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Consolata Boyle ("Victoria & Abdul," "Florence Foster Jenkins," "The Queen"). The music was composed by Daniel Pemberton ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Yesterday").

The book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, is comprised of six books in total. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.





Related Articles View More TV Stories