Nathalie Emmanuel To Star Opposite Kevin Hart in DIE HART from Quibi

Quibi has announced Nathalie Emmanuel will star opposite Kevin Hart in the upcoming series, DIE HART.

In DIE HART, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Emmanuel will next be seen in the 9th installment of the FAST & FURIOUS franchise reprising the role of computer hacker Ramsey for the third time. She previously starred in the HBO hit series "Game of Thrones" as well as Hulu's miniseries "Four Weddings & a Funeral." Production for the show begins this month in Atlanta.

Emmanuel is represented by ICM Partners, AJ Management in UK, Untitled Entertainment and Stone Genow.

Photo Credit: Jason Bell/Hulu





