Nate Bargatze to Host the 77th Emmy Awards in September

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77TH EMMY AWARDS, broadcasting LIVE coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” said Bargatze.

GRAMMY®-nominated comedian, author, podcaster, actor, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records around the globe with more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, making him the #1-earning comedian in the world according to Pollstar.

Nominations for the 77TH EMMY AWARDS will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 15, streaming live at 8:30 AM, PT on Emmys.com. The 77TH EMMY AWARDS telecast will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with ceremonies produced by the Television Academy on Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7.

Photo credit: Paul Mobley

Comments