Nat Faxon Joins GHOSTS Season 4 as Alexander Hamilton

Faxon is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series Loot with Maya Rudolph.

By: Dec. 05, 2024
Nat Faxon Joins GHOSTS Season 4 as Alexander Hamilton Image
Alexander Hamilton is coming to the small screen. Actor and comedian Nat Faxon has been tapped to play the founding father (and rival of Brandon Scott Jones' Issac) in Season 4 of Ghosts, the popular CBS comedy, Variety reports. He will appear as a guest star in a 2025 episode of the upcoming season.

Faxon's screen credits include Ben and Kate, The Conners, and Our Flag Means Death. He won an Academy Award for his work as a writer for 2011's The Descendants and is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series Loot with Maya Rudolph.

Based on the British series of the same name, CBS' Ghosts follows a young couple, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. 

The series, currently in its third season, also stars Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).



