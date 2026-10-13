NO ONE RIDES ALONE to Premiere at Yellow Bicycle Theater

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The Yellow Bicycle Theater will host exclusive Philadelphia evening screenings of the internationally acclaimed documentary feature No One Rides Alone on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28, at 6:30 PM.

Produced by patient advocacy initiative Making the Most of Now alongside the award-winning production outfit Silvereye Films (One Day Ahead), No One Rides Alone tackles a challenge once deemed medically and physically impossible: Can an athlete living with Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) conquer the grueling route of the Tour de France?

The feature documents veteran Clive Phillips and four fellow military veterans during the ambitious Tour de MMN 2025. Retracing the historic 1955 Tour de France route—honoring the first British team to ever contest the legendary grand tour—the expedition pushed through thousands of kilometers and punishing ascents across the French Alps, Mont Ventoux, and the Pyrenees. As Clive confronts the progressive toll of MMN on his peripheral motor nerves and muscular endurance, the film captures an unflinching, cinematic portrait of collective grit, camaraderie, and vulnerability.

Featuring appearances by double Paralympic gold medalist Ben Watson and Italian para-triathlete Ilaria Brugnoli, No One Rides Alone bridges elite para-athletic performance with grassroots advocacy. Beyond documenting an extraordinary feat of endurance, the film serves as a global vehicle to raise critical awareness for rare neuromuscular conditions and drive international fundraising for targeted MMN clinical research.

Event & Screening Information

Dates: Tuesday, October 27 & Wednesday, October 28

Time: 6:30 PM EDT (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Venue: Yellow Bicycle Theater, 1435 Arch Street, 2nd Floor (at 15th Street), Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets & Reservations: Advance admission, screening details, and venue access are available at yellowbicycle.com.

About the Film: No One Rides Alone

Lensed and directed by Matthew Jenke and the creative team at Silvereye Films in collaboration with Find Your Feet Films and Making the Most of Now, No One Rides Alone is a feature-length documentary chronicling the Tour de MMN 2025. Combining intimate observational footage, sweeping aerial vistas of alpine France, and candid personal testimony, the film captures five veterans taking on one of cycling's most legendary historical routes while championing the global rare disease community. All tour screenings actively support MMN research and patient awareness initiatives worldwide.

About Clive Phillips

Clive Phillips, founder of makingthemostofnow.co.nz, will be hosting a Q&A at the screenings. Clive Phillips is a British Army veteran and experienced senior executive who combines his extensive background in strategic leadership and disaster response with his authentic patient experience living with MMN. Having led teams in extreme global environments—from combat deployments to Antarctic logistics and international disaster relief—he successfully transitioned into roles as a strategic business advisor, transformational change specialist, and leadership coach. As the founder of 'Making the Most of Now,' a former Board Director of the GBS|CIDP Foundation International, and an avid outdoor expedition leader, Phillips channels his robust operational capability into a deeply personal mission of patient advocacy and empowerment.

About Yellow Bicycle Theater

Founded in 2021 by playwright, screenwriter, and Marine Corps veteran Joshua Crone, the Yellow Bicycle Theater (1435 Arch St, Fl. 2, Philadelphia) is a dedicated center for independent performance, provocative original playwriting, and boundary-pushing cinema in Center City Philadelphia. Housed in a revitalized historic loft directly across from City Hall, the venue functions as the creative workshop and flagship stage for the Yellow Bicycle Company. Praised by Rowhome Magazine as 'a performance-space gem in our city,' Yellow Bicycle champions visceral works exploring urgent civic, personal, and human themes while providing an accessible screening and performance platform for emerging multidisciplinary storytellers.

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