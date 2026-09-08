NIMRODS, GREEN DAY Comedy, to Arrive on Digital in September

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NIMRODS arrives on Digital beginning September 15, 2026, available for purchase and rental on Amazon, AppleTV, and Fandango at Home. The film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

About NIMRODS

When Tommy receives a phone call inviting his band to open for Green Day on New Years Eve, he doesn't realize it's an elaborate prank by his older brother, Wayne. Desperate to believe his life is about to change, Tommy steals Wayne's car and begins driving his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles, hell bent on getting there in three days. What follows is a rowdy and uproarious road trip across America, inspired by Green Day's early days of touring in a van, years before the release of their breakout record Dookie.

Cast

The cast includes Mason Thames, Mckenna Grace, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn.

Credits

Director and writer Lee Kirk, producers Tim Perell for Process, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino for Live Nation Studios and Jonathan Daniel are executive producers.

About Inaugural Entertainment

Inaugural Entertainment is a full-service film distribution and releasing company focused on bringing compelling stories to audiences across theatrical, digital, and global platforms. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including theatrical distribution, PVOD, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD, airline and hospitality distribution, as well as marketing and P&A strategy.

Led by industry veterans with decades of experience connecting films with audiences, Inaugural Entertainment works closely with filmmakers and producers to craft release strategies that maximize a film's reach and impact.

For more information, visit www.inauguralfilms.com.

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