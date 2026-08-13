NIMRODS Premiere Draws Green Day, Mason Thames for Surprise LA Set

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GREEN DAY delivered a surprise performance at the Los Angeles premiere of NIMRODS, the band-inspired road trip comedy from Inaugural Entertainment and Live Nation Studios. Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt appeared alongside cast members Mason Thames, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Keen Ruffalo and Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, along with writer-director Lee Kirk, at the event held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43. Special guests including Bruce Dickinson, John Stamos, Brian Bell, Adrian Young and Brian Baumgartner also attended the premiere and after party.

On Wednesday, August 12, Inaugural Entertainment and Live Nation Studios' 'NIMRODS' celebrated its Los Angeles premiere and after party at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43.

About NIMRODS

When Tommy receives a phone call inviting his band to open for Green Day on New Years Eve, he doesn't realize it's an elaborate prank by his older brother, Wayne. Desperate to believe his life is about to change, Tommy steals Wayne's car and begins driving his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles, hell bent on getting there in three days. What follows is a rowdy and uproarious road trip across America, inspired by Green Day's early days of touring in a van, years before the release of their breakout record Dookie.

Cast

The star-studded cast includes Mason Thames, Mckenna Grace, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn.

Credits

Director and writer Lee Kirk, producers Tim Perell for Process, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino for Live Nation Studios and Jonathan Daniel are executive producers.

NIMRODS, which follows a teenager who steals his brother's car to drive his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles after being fooled into believing he has landed a spot opening for Green Day, is set to open exclusively in theaters this Friday, August 14, from Inaugural Entertainment and Live Nation Studios. More information on the film's release can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss / January Images, Inaugural Entertainment



Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss / January Images, Inaugural Entertainment

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