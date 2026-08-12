NIMRODS, Green Day-Inspired Comedy, to Open in Theaters This August

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A new comedy inspired by GREEN DAY's early days on the road is set to arrive in theaters. NIMRODS, from Inaugural Entertainment and Live Nation Studios, follows a teenager named Tommy who steals his brother's car and drives his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles after being fooled into believing they have been invited to open for GREEN DAY on New Year's Eve. The film stars Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace and draws on the band's van-touring years before the release of their album DOOKIE.

About NIMRODS

When Tommy receives a phone call inviting his band to open for Green Day on New Years Eve, he doesn't realize it's an elaborate prank by his older brother, Wayne. Desperate to believe his life is about to change, Tommy steals Wayne's car and begins driving his band from Kansas City to Los Angeles, hell bent on getting there in three days. What follows is a rowdy and uproarious road trip across America, inspired by Green Day's early days of touring in a van, years before the release of their breakout record Dookie.

The cast also includes Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Keen Ruffalo, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn. NIMRODS is directed and written by Lee Kirk, with Tim Perell, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool producing, and Ryan Kroft, Michael Rapino and Jonathan Daniel serving as executive producers.

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