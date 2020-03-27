NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS to be Released At Home On Demand

NBCUniversal has announced their specialty film label Focus Features' latest title Never Rarely Sometimes Always, an urgent and poignant drama, will be re-released at home on demand for viewers next Friday, April 3rd. The film had originally opened theatrically on March 13th. Eliza Hittman's critically acclaimed, multi award-winning film will be available to rent at participating on-demand services for $19.99.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival and walking away with a Special Jury award, Never Rarely Sometimes Always went on to win the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, and currently holds an acclaimed 99% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The title is the second from Focus Features to take this model, along with Autumn De Wilde's reimagining of Jane Austen's classic Emma., which was available on demand along with Universal's THE HUNT and The Invisible Man on March 20th. Joining these previously released films on April 3rd, Never Rarely Sometimes Always will be available on demand for a 48 hour viewing period.

Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is produced by Academy Award® winner Adele Romanski (Moonlight) and Sara Murphy under their and executive producer Barry Jenkins' production banner PASTEL. The film was developed by BBC Films who also co-financed production alongside Tango Entertainment and Mutressa Movies. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango Entertainment, Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky for Mutressa Movies.





