NEVER LET GO to Arrive on 4K UHD and Blu-ray

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NEVER LET GO will be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on November 11, 2026. The psychological horror-thriller is directed by Alexandre Aja and stars Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Program Details

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Rating: R for strong violent content and grisly images

U.S. Release Date: November 11, 2026

Running Time: 101 minutes

Cast: Halle Berry (Monster's Ball, X-Men franchise), Percy Daggs IV ('The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'), Anthony B. Jenkins (The Deliverance), William Catlett (A Thousand and One), Matthew Kevin Anderson ('The Flash'), Christin Park ('The 100')

Directed by: Alexandre Aja

Written by: KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby

Synopsis: From visionary director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and the creative minds behind 'Stranger Things' comes this psychological horror-thriller. As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, a mother (Oscar winner Halle Berry) and her twin sons find their only protection is their house and their deep-rooted family bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they urge each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Program Information

Year of Production: 2024

Title Copyright: Never Let Go © 2024 Summit Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 101 minutes

Subtitles: Spanish, French, English SDH

Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 16x9 (2.11:1) in a 1.85:1 container in Dolby Vision

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

Special Features

Making Never Let Go

Creating Momma's House

Tethered Together

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 11 Hrs 35 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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