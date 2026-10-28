 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

NEVER LET GO to Arrive on 4K UHD and Blu-ray

Oscar winner Halle Berry leads the cast in director Alexandre Aja's psychological horror-thriller.

By:
NEVER LET GO to Arrive on 4K UHD and Blu-ray

NEVER LET GO will be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on November 11, 2026. The psychological horror-thriller is directed by Alexandre Aja and stars Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Program Details

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Rating: R for strong violent content and grisly images

U.S. Release Date: November 11, 2026

Running Time: 101 minutes

Cast: Halle Berry (Monster's Ball, X-Men franchise), Percy Daggs IV ('The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'), Anthony B. Jenkins (The Deliverance), William Catlett (A Thousand and One), Matthew Kevin Anderson ('The Flash'), Christin Park ('The 100')

Directed by: Alexandre Aja

Written by: KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby

Synopsis: From visionary director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and the creative minds behind 'Stranger Things' comes this psychological horror-thriller. As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, a mother (Oscar winner Halle Berry) and her twin sons find their only protection is their house and their deep-rooted family bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they urge each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Program Information

Year of Production: 2024

Title Copyright: Never Let Go © 2024 Summit Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 101 minutes

Subtitles: Spanish, French, English SDH

Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 16x9 (2.11:1) in a 1.85:1 container in Dolby Vision

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

Special Features

Making Never Let Go

Creating Momma's House

Tethered Together

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Recent Articles
Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry in New Special
Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry in New Special
8/21/2026
Charlie Heaton Talks BELOW, Josh Hartnett & Firestarter Tie
Charlie Heaton Talks BELOW, Josh Hartnett & Firestarter Tie
10/14/2026
Charlie Heaton Explains Kissing Cod Tradition Tied to BELOW
Charlie Heaton Explains Kissing Cod Tradition Tied to BELOW
10/9/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central Pixel
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts