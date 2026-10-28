Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
NEVER LET GO to Arrive on 4K UHD and Blu-ray
Oscar winner Halle Berry leads the cast in director Alexandre Aja's psychological horror-thriller.
NEVER LET GO will be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on November 11, 2026. The psychological horror-thriller is directed by Alexandre Aja and stars Oscar winner Halle Berry.
Program Details
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Rating: R for strong violent content and grisly images
U.S. Release Date: November 11, 2026
Running Time: 101 minutes
Cast: Halle Berry (Monster's Ball, X-Men franchise), Percy Daggs IV ('The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'), Anthony B. Jenkins (The Deliverance), William Catlett (A Thousand and One), Matthew Kevin Anderson ('The Flash'), Christin Park ('The 100')
Directed by: Alexandre Aja
Written by: KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby
Synopsis: From visionary director Alexandre Aja (Crawl) and the creative minds behind 'Stranger Things' comes this psychological horror-thriller. As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, a mother (Oscar winner Halle Berry) and her twin sons find their only protection is their house and their deep-rooted family bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they urge each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.
Program Information
Year of Production: 2024
Title Copyright: Never Let Go © 2024 Summit Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Closed-Captioned: No
Feature Run Time: 101 minutes
Subtitles: Spanish, French, English SDH
Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 16x9 (2.11:1) in a 1.85:1 container in Dolby Vision
Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Special Features
Making Never Let Go
Creating Momma's House
Tethered Together
Deleted Scenes
Theatrical Trailer
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