NBC's MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS Special to Feature Amber Mark, Brandy Clark, & More

NBC and Macy’s light up the sky with America’s largest and most iconic firework display at the 48th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.” The star-studded event, featuring dazzling fireworks, musical performances and appearances by special guests, will air live Thursday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and Peacock. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Four-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Mickey Guyton and “Access Hollywood’s” Zuri Hall will serve as hosts.

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and The War And Treaty will take the stage ahead of Macy’s breathtaking fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

“Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCU Entertainment. “It’s this type of live programming event that brings us together as a nation, highlighting the distinctiveness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” telecast is in association with Macy’s. It’s produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.

PATRIOTIC SCORE

Inspired by Macy’s Summer’s Greatest Hits, this year’s custom 25-minute musical score will celebrate the season with summertime classics. Produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the score will feature chart-topping musical talents, including Amber Mark, Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton. Each will reimagine and remix iconic American tunes across a variety of genres and decades, interweaving patriotic anthems with contemporary hits.

SHOWSTOPPING SPECTACLE

Featuring more than 60,000 shells, the Macy’s Fireworks will showcase more than 30 colors and never-before-seen effects. Fired from five barges on the Hudson River, pyrotechnics will reach 1,000 feet and fall to the water’s edge.

The 2024 edition of the Fireworks will feature a custom-made effect that will debut in the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. Featuring a silver cascading burst, Featuring a silver cascading burst, this never-before-seen firework will create a center kaleidoscope and alternating red and blue as it fills the sky. Additional effects including cross rings, strobing comets, waterfalls, Saturn circles, crackling pistils and special ghost pyro that alternates colors featuring multiple hues, will dazzle viewers nationwide. The Macy’s Fireworks will culminate in a signature, fan-favorite moment, the Macy’s Golden Mile.

SPECIAL SEGMENTS

The broadcast will highlight individuals across the nation who are championing sustainability, accessibility, visibility for underrepresented groups, artistic expression and more.

ACCESSIBILITY

In an effort to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present special with a live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. This year’s broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals and performances.

