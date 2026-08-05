THE BRIDGE Documentary to Open in LA, Kevin S. Bright Leads Release

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A new documentary titled THE BRIDGE follows ten young Israeli survivors of the October 7 attacks as they travel from Israel to Los Angeles to attend Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, where they are mentored by musicians from bands including GUNS N' ROSES, VAN HALEN, and BLACK SABBATH. Directed and edited by Brad Allgood, the film is set to open theatrically at Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles in November, with additional screenings planned across North America beginning in October to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

The film opens theatrically at Laemmle Theaters in Los Angeles November 5–11, with hundreds of screenings planned across North America and beyond starting in October.

THE BRIDGE is produced by Emmy Award winner Kevin S. Bright, executive producer and director of FRIENDS, and David Fishof, founder and CEO of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, in association with the nonprofit Rock 'N' Heal. Fishof said the project aims to bring the survivors to screenings, conversations, performances, and commemorations across the United States, Canada, and other cities so more communities can witness their healing.

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