Netflix Sets October Release For Matthew Perry Docuseries On TODAY

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Netflix has a documentary project in the works chronicling the life of Matthew Perry, and TODAY broke down the details of the upcoming release. The segment covered news that the streaming service is moving forward with a three-part docuseries examining the actor's life and legacy following his death.

Perry, best known to television audiences worldwide for his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom Friends, remains one of the most recognizable stars of his generation. The docuseries is being positioned as an exploration of both his career and his personal story, according to the report.

TODAY confirmed that the three-part series is set to release on Oct. 27, giving audiences a specific window to expect the project's arrival on Netflix. The report did not detail additional creative credits or contributors attached to the docuseries.

The announcement adds to ongoing public interest in Perry's career and personal history since his passing, with the docuseries format suggesting an in-depth look spread across multiple episodes rather than a single feature. No further casting, interview subjects, or behind-the-scenes details were disclosed in the TODAY segment.

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