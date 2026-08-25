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Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) announced that television's #1 weekend wildlife show, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, will return for its fourth season as part of NBC's 'The More You Know' educational/informational (E/I) programming block on Saturday, October 3 at 10 a.m. ET (times may vary; check local listings). The show is designed for audiences to discover the natural world and the people working to protect it through educational wildlife adventures and stories of conservation.

The series, produced in collaboration between Mutual of Omaha and Hearst Media Production Group, follows co-hosts, wildlife expert Peter Gros and wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, on unforgettable journeys to some of the world's most spectacular destinations as they uncover stories of wildlife protection. This season, they'll travel from the rainforests of Costa Rica and the wilderness of Alaska to the beaches of Queensland, Australia, the tropical forests of Puerto Rico, and remarkable landscapes across California and Utah, among other locales.

Each destination brings Peter and Dr. Rae closer to the animals at the heart of these stories—including jaguars, grizzly bears, koalas, tapirs, spider monkeys, sea otters, and orcas—while they meet the conservationists, wildlife veterinarians, and local communities working to protect these extraordinary species. Combining breathtaking adventure, remarkable animal encounters, and inspiring human stories, Season 4 continues the Wild Kingdom tradition of bringing families together through discovery and exploration.

One of the season's highlights takes viewers to Alaska, where Peter is joined by Dylan Dreyer, co-host of The 3rd Hour of TODAY, NBC News Meteorologist, and host of Earth Odyssey, to explore one of North America's last great wildernesses. Together, they kayak through iceberg-covered seas, coming face-to-face with sea otters and sea lions, among other adventures.

'For generations, Wild Kingdom has inspired families to discover the wonders of the natural world together,' said Jennifer Wulf, vice president, brand marketing for Mutual of Omaha. 'It's the kind of show families can feel good about watching and one that sparks curiosity, conversation and a sense of adventure long after the episode ends.'

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild continues to reflect our mission of educating, informing, and captivating viewers,' said Bryan Curb, president of HMPG. 'The series has proven that audiences are looking for programming that not only entertains but also inspires and creates meaningful shared viewing experiences.'

Since its 2023 debut, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild has become one of the leading wildlife series for family viewing across broadcast and cable, averaging more than one million weekly viewers during the 2025–26 television season, according to Nielsen. The series has earned widespread recognition, including five Daytime Emmy nominations, 57 Telly Awards, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's Gracie Award for co-host Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, and some of television's leading sustainability honors -- including BAFTA's Albert certification and the Environmental Media Association's Green Seal.

In addition to airing on NBC's 'The More You Know' programming block, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild is available on Telemundo, Peacock, and NBC.com.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom

Since its network television premiere in 1963, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom has been one of the most loved and respected wildlife programs in television history. The Daytime Emmy nominated Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, now airing weekends on NBC's The More You Know educational/informational weekend program block, celebrates stories of conservation success, including the great work of caring, compassionate experts and how they are making a positive impact on the Wild Kingdom. For more information about Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, visit wildkingdom.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

The Mutual of Omaha Companies offer a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., the highly rated organization takes a long-term view with a focus on strength, stability and steady growth to help customers protect what they care about and achieve their financial goals over generations. For more information, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including 'Weekend Adventure,' on ABC stations; 'CBS WKND,' on the CBS Network; 'The More You Know,' on the NBC Network; 'One Magnificent Morning,' on the CW Network; 'Mi Telemundo' on the Telemundo Network and 'Go Time' on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

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