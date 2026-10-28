Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Morgana Robinson on the NSFW Slang Behind ALI G: WHO IZ I
The actress detailed the audition process and the demands of filming unscripted scenes in character.
Morgana Robinson sat down with Jordan Klepper on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss her new film ALI G: WHO IZ I, touching on what it took to stay in character through long shooting days and how the production pulled off its raunchier moments. The conversation also found Klepper picking up some new NSFW British slang from Robinson over the course of the segment.
Robinson, a BAFTA-winning comedian and actor, previously discussed the project on TODAY, where she described playing Me Julie opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the mockumentary, which revives the character he originated in the late 1990s. She told that program the role required performing scenes with unwitting members of the public who did not know they were being filmed, saying, 'You have to be on your A-game, in character, for eight hours and not break. It's quite a lot.'
During the Daily Show appearance, Robinson and Klepper also discussed the audition process behind landing a role in the project, which Baron Cohen directed as his feature directorial debut. The film follows Ali G's return to America after learning his longtime girlfriend, Julie, is eight months pregnant, sending him on a path to reclaim past glory while facing new adversaries.
Robinson and Baron Cohen have appeared together in promoting the film across multiple outlets, with Robinson offering further detail on the production's in-character demands in her appearance on TODAY.
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