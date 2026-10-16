Modern Cult Releases Synth-Pop Anthem 'Duffys Motel' Produced by Brad Shultz

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Modern Cult – comprised of Augie Pink and Rod Wendt – has released the synth-driven track 'Duffys Motel,' out now via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, the track's driving rhythm evokes the sensation of tires on asphalt, capturing the restless urge to escape town and leave everything behind.

https://ffm.to/duffysmotel

Of the track, Augie Pink shared, 'Duffys Motel' is about trying to outrun a place, a past, and yourself, only to realize the one thing you can't leave behind is the person you still love.'

'Duffys Motel' is the latest addition to Modern Cult's growing synth-driven world, following previous releases 'Connection,' 'Tell Me,' 'Work It Out,' and 'Be My Friend.' Blending nostalgic '80s-inspired textures with emotionally honest songwriting, the synth-pop duo continues to create a familiar and fresh soundtrack tailor-made for life's most cinematic moments. Beyond the studio, Modern Cult has brought their melodies to the stage with performances at various rocknites in Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin, including SXSW's official rocknite event at Hotel Vegas.

Modern Cult is the brainchild of longtime friends and musical collaborators Augie Pink (Plastic Pinks) and Rod Wendt (Glove). The two first connected through the South Florida music scene and played in the garage rock band Plastic Pinks together before Pink began quietly crafting what would become Modern Cult during the COVID lockdowns. Modern Cult's sonic vision and vibe draw inspiration from the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Future Islands, Foreigner, David Bowie, as well as various popular '80s-era artists. With Pink handling lyrics and melodies, and Wendt mapping and composing the instrumentation, the duo has built a cinematic sound wrapped around deeply honest storytelling.

About Modern Cult

Modern Cult, the Florida-based duo of Augie Pink and Rod Wendt, is ready to unleash their brand of infectious synth-pop on the world. Initially a solo project, the duo's deeply personal, emotive lyrics combined with peppy music give a fresh take on a genre that sorely needed it. The duo's goal is to conquer the world, but for now, unleashing a steady batch of songs that will serve as a harbinger of what's to come will introduce them to the wider audience that this music warrants.

Photo Credit: Big Loud Rock | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Big Loud Rock | Hi-res

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