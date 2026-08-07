Photos: Modern Cult to Release New Single WORK IT OUT, Produced by Brad Shultz

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MODERN CULT, the synth-pop duo of Augie Pink and Rod Wendt, has released a new single titled WORK IT OUT via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. The track was produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz and blends synths, driving rhythms, and melodic hooks to capture a sense of breaking free from self-doubt.

Photo Credit: Alec Castillo | Hi-res









Photo Credit: Alec Castillo | Hi-res

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