Photos: Modern Cult to Release New Single WORK IT OUT, Produced by Brad Shultz
Augie Pink and Rod Wendt describe the track as a call to trust instincts and chase ambition.
By: Rachel Stone
MODERN CULT, the synth-pop duo of Augie Pink and Rod Wendt, has released a new single titled WORK IT OUT via Parallel Vision/Big Loud Rock. The track was produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz and blends synths, driving rhythms, and melodic hooks to capture a sense of breaking free from self-doubt.
Photo Credit: Alec Castillo | Hi-res
Photo Credit: Alec Castillo | Hi-res