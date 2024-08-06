Mitch Hedberg Documentary Wraps Principal Photography

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



222-2222 Films, a partnership formed by filmmakers Jeff Siegel and Michael Blieden, has announced the completion of principal photography for a comprehensive documentary chronicling the life of comedian Mitch Hedberg (1968-2005). Deadline originally announced the news.

Along with close family members, childhood friends, and first-hand industry collaborators, comedian interviewees include Lewis Black, Jim Gaffigan, B.J. Novak, Margaret Cho, Dave Attell, Doug Stanhope, Todd Barry, Felicia Michaels, Al Madrigal, Todd Glass, Greg Fitzsimmons, Brendon Small, Gary Gulman, Nick Swardson, plus many more.

A quirky drawl and arsenal of out-there one-liners earned Hedberg 10 appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, memorable guest spots on That ‘70s Show, Dr. Katz, and Almost Famous, and being named “the next Seinfeld” by Time magazine. Even after his death at age 37, Hedberg’s three stand-up albums – including 2003’s Mitch All Together, which was certified Gold by the RIAA in 2021 – continue to stream millions of times a year. Rolling Stone, Spin, George Carlin, Steve Martin, and Chris Rock have all heralded Hedberg among the greatest comedians in history.

“He was the funniest to me,” says author, essayist, and interviewee Chuck Klosterman of Hedberg. “It was, in a weird way, the closest I ever felt to a comedian.”

B.J. Novak recalls the impression Hedberg made early on: “We talked about him as if he was too special for this world. He had this energy that he was from another planet.”

Having lived a short yet hugely impactful life, Hedberg remains one of comedy’s most unique and enigmatic figures.

“A lot of people have had a lot to say for a very long time, but no one to say it to until now,” says director Jeff Siegel, a 2024 Emmy nominee. “It’s taken many years to connect with nearly everyone who was a part of Mitch’s life and piece together his largely unknown story. ALL THAT most people know is that he was hilarious and died young, but he was so much more than that.”

For five years, the filmmakers have conducted more than 100 interviews across the country, unearthing a vast trove of unseen archival material and home movies that provide unprecedented access into Hedberg’s life.

The documentary takes viewers into comedy clubs scattered throughout America in the ‘90s. For Hedberg and his peers, “the road” was life and the grind was real. Especially in the days of carving out a career before the internet, and before society learned to better address mental-health needs.

Despite his tragic ending, the story celebrates Hedberg’s enduring legacy and timeless comedy. Hedberg’s sister Angie Anderson says, “Mitch would want us to be laughing. I miss him, but it would be unfair for all of us to be sad, because he wouldn’t want that. Not for one second.”

The project is repped by TFC Management.

Emmy award-winning filmmaker Jeff Siegel (Billy Joel: New York State of Mind, This Is a Robbery) directs, produces, and executive produces.

Executive Producers are Michael Blieden (The Comedians of Comedy, Zach Galifianakis Live at the Purple Onion) and Jack Vaughn (founder, Comedy Central Records).

Producers are Julie Seabaugh (Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11) and Becca Kinskey (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.).

