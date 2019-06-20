Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis to Adapt NIGHTBOOKS for Netflix

Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart and The Curse of La Llorona) are adapting the horror-fantasy children's book "Nightbooks" by J.A. White for Netflix

Ghost House Pictures' Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert together with MXN Entertainment's Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen will produce. Romel Adam will be overseeing for Ghost House

In Nightbooks, when Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories, is trapped by a witch in her modern, magical New York City apartment, his original hair-raising tales are the only thing keeping him safe as he desperately tries to find a way out of this twisted place.

Netflix is producing a robust slate of family live action movies featuring kids and teens, which includes the upcoming Tall Girl, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, and Hello, Universe, among others.





