Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis to Adapt NIGHTBOOKS for Netflix

Jun. 20, 2019  
Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis to Adapt NIGHTBOOKS for Netflix

Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Five Feet Apart and The Curse of La Llorona) are adapting the horror-fantasy children's book "Nightbooks" by J.A. White for Netflix

Ghost House Pictures' Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert together with MXN Entertainment's Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen will produce. Romel Adam will be overseeing for Ghost House

In Nightbooks, when Alex, a boy obsessed with scary stories, is trapped by a witch in her modern, magical New York City apartment, his original hair-raising tales are the only thing keeping him safe as he desperately tries to find a way out of this twisted place.

Netflix is producing a robust slate of family live action movies featuring kids and teens, which includes the upcoming Tall Girl, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, and Hello, Universe, among others.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • BBC America Presents WILD LIFE WEEK
  • Jeff Beck Announces U.S. Tour Dates
  • Rubikon Returns With First Album In Four Years
  • Rancid Announce Tour Dates Featuring Pennywise and Special Guests
  • Tommy Bracco Announced as Houseguest for Season 21 of BIG BROTHER
  • Glenda Jackson to Star in BBC One's Adaptation of ELIZABETH IS MISSING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup