Michael McIntyre to Perform at Radio City Music Hall

The Madison Square Garden Company, Off The Kerb Productions and Icon Entertainment Group announced today that Michael McIntyre will take the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00AM.

Michael McIntyre's spot-on observational comedy and trademark ability to turn everyday situations into master classes of human exasperation have struck chords with millions of fans, resolutely cementing him as one of the world's most loved and treasured comedy performers today. To date, McIntyre has sold over three million tickets worldwide.

McIntyre's BBC One show, "Michael McIntyre's Big Show," has become a Saturday night entertainment institution. It is the highest rated show on Saturday nights in the UK with over seven million viewers. The show won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance in 2017 and was nominated this year for the Lew Grade Award for Entertainment Programme.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 31 at 10:00AM and will be available through Ticketmaster Charge By Phone (1-866-858-0008) and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Tickets will also be available in person on Saturday, June 1 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.





