Jessica Chastain Teaches Jimmy Kimmel Her Horror Movie Creepy Smile
The actress also talked about going blonde and her love of Halloween during the sit-down.
Jessica Chastain sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new horror movie Other Mommy, and the conversation took a physical turn when she taught host Jimmy Kimmel how to replicate the unsettling smile her character uses in the film.
Much of the appearance centered on Other Mommy, with Chastain walking Kimmel through the expression before demonstrating it herself and then coaching him on getting it right. The segment turned into a hands-on moment, with Chastain directing Kimmel's attempt at the same look she brought to the role.
Beyond the film, Chastain touched on lighter topics, including going blonde, renting an RV and her enthusiasm for Halloween. The mix of personal anecdotes gave the audience a sense of what has been occupying her outside of the new project.
The appearance leaned into the season, with Chastain's Halloween talk pairing naturally with the horror film she was there to promote, rounding out a conversation that moved between her personal life and her latest on-screen work.
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