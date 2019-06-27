Michael Chabon Announced as Showrunner of STAR TREK: PICARD

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon has been named Showrunner of the upcoming STAR TREK: PICARD series. Chabon is working closely on the day-to-day production of the series with Academy Award winner and veteran "Star Trek" writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and Alex Kurtzman, who continues to oversee the expansion of the growing "Star Trek" universe for CBS Studios.

"Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon," said Alex Kurtzman. "Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who's finally found his dream job. We're so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain's life."

"'Star Trek' has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old," said Michael Chabon. "I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is 'Trek.'"

In addition to Chabon, Goldsman and Kurtzman, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth also serve as executive producers with Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serving as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Michael Chabon is the bestselling and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the novels "The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay," "Moonglow," "Wonder Boys," "The Yiddish Policeman's Union," "Telegraph Avenue," "The Mysteries of Pittsburgh," "Summerland," "The Final Solution," "Gentlemen of the Road;" the short story collections "A Model World" and "Werewolves in Their Youth;" and the essay collections "Maps and Legends," "Manhood for Amateurs," "Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces" and "Bookends." Chabon's screenplays and teleplays include "John Carter," "Spiderman 2," "Unbelievable" - which he wrote with his writing partner and wife, the novelist, essayist and television writer Ayelet Waldman - the STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS episode "Calypso" and "Q&A" among others. In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, Chabon has won the Hugo, Nebula, Mythopoeic, Sidewise and Ignotus awards (Spain's Hugo Award) and many others.

STAR TREK: PICARD will air exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media's cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.

STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.

Alongside Stewart, STAR TREK: PICARD will also star Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.





Related Articles View More TV Stories