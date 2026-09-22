Mellody Hobson Details New Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art With George Lucas On GMA

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Mellody Hobson joined GOOD MORNING AMERICA co-anchor Robin Roberts to discuss the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the Los Angeles institution she co-founded with her husband, filmmaker George Lucas. The conversation gave viewers an inside look at the museum ahead of its opening, with Hobson speaking directly to Roberts about the project's origins and purpose.

Hobson, a businesswoman known for her work in finance, has partnered with Lucas on the venture, which centers on narrative art, storytelling told through images across painting, illustration and film. The GMA segment focused on her role in bringing the museum to life alongside Lucas, offering audiences a sense of the collaborative effort behind the institution.

The appearance highlighted what visitors can expect to find inside the new space once it opens to the public in Los Angeles. Hobson used the interview to walk through the scope of the collection and the broader mission driving the museum's creation.

The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's coverage of new cultural openings, with Hobson offering Roberts and viewers a firsthand account of what she and Lucas set out to build.

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