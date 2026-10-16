Max Richter Releases WHILE THE FLOOD RAGES Album

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Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter has released his new album, While The Flood Rages, via Decca Records. To celebrate, Richter will host listening events in cities around the world, with the full list of dates and locations below.

To accompany the album, Richter has created a crossword book featuring newly commissioned essays by literary critic and Professor of English Anahid Nersessian and philosopher and author Victoria Trumbull, exploring themes within the work.

A limited number of physical copies of the puzzle book will be available through independent bookshops around the world. A digital edition will also be available to members of Richter's community, alongside a space to share thoughts and conversations as the album unfolds.

'While The Flood Rages' is a sweeping body of work drawn from Richter's latest collaboration with Wayne McGregor 'MaddAddam': a co-commission between the National Ballet Of Canada and the Royal Opera House inspired by Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam trilogy.

Listening Event Dates

16 October • New York • Public Records

17 October • London • Friendly Pressure

21 October • Paris • Book Bar

22 October • Seoul • KOMFY

22 October • Tokyo • TOH

23 October • Berlin • Pastiche

Years in the making, the project marks Richter and McGregor's third major collaboration, following Infra and Woolf Works. Originally developed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed by its onset, the album now arrives with renewed urgency, engaging directly with themes of ecological crisis, technological acceleration, and human connection.

Richter is also an Album Champion for National Album Day UK on 17th October 2026, celebrating the 'art of the album.'

One the most influential and acclaimed musicians of his generation, Max Richter is known for his ability to seamlessly blend traditional orchestrations with modern electronic elements. With his catalogue amassing over four billion streams and a dedicated global following, he is widely regarded as one of the defining voices in contemporary composition. Richter was recognised with a CBE and the Berlinale Camera for his contributions to both music and film earlier this year.

Beyond his solo endeavors, Richter is a prolific collaborator who has worked with esteemed creatives across multiple disciplines. Between Maison Margiela campaigns and scoring Dior shows to composing for ballets choreographed by Wayne McGregor and his contributions to the world of cinema and TV, including his Oscar nominated score for Chloé Zhao's critically acclaimed 'Hamnet,' Richter's versatility knows no bounds.

Richter is co-founder of Studio Richter Mahr alongside his partner, visual artist Yulia Mahr. Located within 31 acres of woodland in Oxfordshire, the duo have a huge passion for using the land to farm and provide a sustainable working environment, serving as a space where both emerging and established creatives can come to develop their work.

Photo Credit: Rory Van Millingen



Photo Credit: Rory Van Millingen

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