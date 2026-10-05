Max Richter to Host Global Listening Events for WHILE THE FLOOD RAGES
The intimate listening experiences will transform cafés and venues into temporary listening rooms across major cities worldwide.
Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter has announced global listening events for his new album 'While The Flood Rages.' Events will take place in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and more. Tickets go on sale from 12th October.
'While The Flood Rages' is a sweeping body of work drawn from Richter's latest collaboration with Wayne McGregor, 'MaddAddam': a co-commission between the National Ballet Of Canada and the Royal Opera House inspired by Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam trilogy.
'While The Flood Rages' is released on Friday 16th October via Decca Records.
Years in the making, the project marks Richter and McGregor's third major collaboration, following Infra and Woolf Works. Originally developed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed by its onset, the album now arrives with renewed urgency, engaging directly with themes of ecological crisis, technological acceleration, and human connection.
To celebrate the release of 'While The Flood Rages', Richter will be hosting the WTFR Global Listening Events - a worldwide network of intimate listening experiences. Inspired by the growing culture of listening bars in cities such as Tokyo, London, Seoul, Copenhagen, New York and Melbourne, the events will transform cafés, wine bars and hi-fi venues into temporary listening rooms where guests disconnect from their devices and immerse themselves in the music.
Richter is also an Album Champion for National Album Day UK on 17th October 2026, celebrating the 'art of the album.'
Listening Event Dates
16 October • New York • Public Records
17 October • London • Friendly Pressure
21 October • Paris • Book Bar
22 October • Seoul • KOMFY
22 October • Tokyo • TOH
23 October • Berlin • Pastiche
About Max Richter
One of the most influential and acclaimed musicians of his generation, Max Richter is known for his ability to seamlessly blend traditional orchestrations with modern electronic elements. With his catalogue amassing over four billion streams and a dedicated global following, he is widely regarded as one of the defining voices in contemporary composition. Richter was recognised with a CBE and the Berlinale Camera for his contributions to both music and film earlier this year.
Beyond his solo endeavors, Richter is a prolific collaborator who has worked with esteemed creatives across multiple disciplines. Between Maison Margiela campaigns and scoring Dior shows to composing for ballets choreographed by Wayne McGregor and his contributions to the world of cinema & TV, including his Oscar nominated score for Chloé Zhao's critically acclaimed 'Hamnet', Richter's versatility knows no bounds.
Richter is co-founder of Studio Richter Mahr alongside his partner, visual artist Yulia Mahr. Located within 31 acres of woodland in Oxfordshire, the duo have a huge passion for using the land to farm and provide a sustainable working environment, serving as a space where both emerging and established creatives can come to develop their work.
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Photo Credit: Rory Van Millingen
Photo Credit: Rory Van Millingen
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