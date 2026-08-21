Max & Harvey Release 'FRACTURED,' Set 'IN A DECADE' UK Tour for Oct. 26

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ten years after first capturing the attention of millions online, Max & Harvey have shared new single 'Fractured', taken from a brand-new EP that is coming soon.

An energetic, experimental and emotionally raw exploration of the toxic cycles that emerge during the disintegration of a relationship, the new track finds Max & Harvey breaking new ground as they put an innovative and organic spin on intimate pop storytelling.

As glitchy, warped beats collide with earworm melodies and an unmistakable theatrical intensity, 'Fractured' seesaws between controlled and contorted – barrelling towards a throttle final chorus that reflects the emotional breaking point that brought the track to life.

Discussing the inspiration behind the new track, Harvey says: 'We began writing 'Fractured' when I found myself trapped in an unhealthy relationship. I was in a vicious cycle of being broken up with after every minor altercation, then being reeled back in by the fact neither of us actually wanted to end things. I thought that was just how relationships are, but then I finally began asking myself whether all the heartbreak and strain was really worth it'.

Max adds: 'This song is the emotional crux of the new EP. We wanted to reach new depths when it came to getting personal and expressing real life feelings and the sound reflects that: it feels unstable and distorted, building towards an inevitable final eruption'.

Marking the beginning of a bold new chapter, and with more new music coming soon, 'Fractured' arrives as Max & Harvey gear up to celebrate an extraordinary milestone this autumn. 'In A Decade' – the duo's first tour in 4 years – gets underway this October and marks the band's 10th anniversary.

Kicking off on Monday 26 October at Liverpool's O2 Academy, 'In a Decade' will then visit Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Across the past decade, Max & Harvey have evolved from social media pioneers into charting artists, performers and entertainers, building one of the most dedicated fan communities in the UK and beyond. From sold-out tours and millions of streams to television appearances, hit podcasts and countless career-defining moments, the twin brothers have spent the last ten years growing up in front of their audience.

Now, 'In a Decade' offers fans the opportunity to celebrate that journey together.

More than a concert, the show promises an immersive look back at ten years of music and memories. Featuring fan-favourite songs, brand-new music, unseen archive footage and behind-the-scenes stories, the tour will revisit the moments that shaped Max & Harvey's career while looking ahead to an exciting new chapter.

'Fractured' is out today (Friday 21 August 2026).

For ticket information and VIP experiences for Max & Harvey's 'In A Decade' UK Tour, visit livenation.co.uk.

Max & Harvey 'In A Decade' Tour Dates

Mon, 26 Oct – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

Wed, 28 Oct – Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

Thu, 29 Oct – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

Sun, 1 Nov – Cardiff, Tramshed

Wed, 4 Nov – London, O2 Academy Islington

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...