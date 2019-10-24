Maureen Mccormick And Alison Victoria To Co-Host WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS 2019

Maureen McCormick, best known as Marcia Brady of The Brady Bunch and star of HGTV's hugely successful series A Very Brady Renovation, will join home renovation expert and star of Windy City Rehab Alison Victoria to co-host White House Christmas 2019. Cameras will follow Maureen and Alison as they take an exclusive room-by-room tour with staff and volunteers to see the magnificent holiday transformation of the White House. The one-hour special will premiere in December.



"The White House is the most spectacular home during the holidays," said Maureen. "Christmas is my favorite time of year so it's a dream to co-host this HGTV special with Alison. I can't wait to get a behind-the-scenes look at the massive effort to string the lights, trim the trees and bring holiday cheer to our nation's capital."



"Hosting White House Christmas for the past two years has been a highlight for me, and now it will be even more amazing with Maureen," said Alison. "The sights and sounds of the White House during the holidays are unlike anything you've ever seen, and I love that together we'll get to share it with HGTV viewers."



In early December, HGTV will announce the premiere date for White House Christmas and details about the 2019 décor theme. Until then, fans can visit HGTV.com/WhiteHouseChristmas for photo galleries of the holiday festivities from years past and can interact via social media using #WhiteHouseChristmas. The special will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO the same day as the linear premiere.





